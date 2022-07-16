Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after buying an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,990,000 after buying an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,577,000 after buying an additional 43,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average is $149.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.