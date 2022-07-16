Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $22.29

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $73,559 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $31.19.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $110.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
