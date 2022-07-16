Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $22.29

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $73,559 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $31.19.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $110.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.