Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $235.77

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
F5 Stock Performance
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. F5 has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average is $190.08.
Insider Activity at F5
In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.