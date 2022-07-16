Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $235.77

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. F5 has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average is $190.08.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

