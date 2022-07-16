Brokerages Set N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Target Price at $15.63

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

N-able Price Performance

N-able stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.24. N-able has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.29 million. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

