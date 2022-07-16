Brokerages Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) PT at $66.44

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Mosaic Stock Up 3.1 %

Mosaic stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,358 shares of company stock worth $3,654,151. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic



The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

