Bunicorn Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $83,801.06 and approximately $42,574.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00048291 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021660 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
