C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 645 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

CCS stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

