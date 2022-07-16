C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGENXBIO Price Performance

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.