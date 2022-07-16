C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 7,237.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM opened at $15.75 on Friday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.26.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

