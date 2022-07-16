C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 252 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.43.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $607.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $618.00 and a 200-day moving average of $638.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

