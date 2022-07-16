C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.10 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

