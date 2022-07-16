C2C Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 456,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,244,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $3,949,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

