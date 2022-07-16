Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 439.9% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

