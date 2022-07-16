Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 191.7% in June

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 43,749 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

CPZ opened at 16.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is 18.90. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 15.78 and a one year high of 21.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

