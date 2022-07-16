Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,800 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. EOG Resources makes up 0.7% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Shares of EOG opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

