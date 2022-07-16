Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $411.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 883.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 356,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

