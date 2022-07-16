Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.96

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.96 and last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 1533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.61.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

