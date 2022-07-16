Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.60 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

