Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capcom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
Capcom Trading Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Capcom has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Capcom Company Profile
