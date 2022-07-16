Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capcom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Capcom Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Capcom has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

