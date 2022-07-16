Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.45

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 52421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($230.00) to €210.00 ($210.00) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.
Capgemini Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Capgemini Cuts Dividend
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capgemini (CGEMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.