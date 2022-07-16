Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.45

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 52421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($230.00) to €210.00 ($210.00) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Capgemini Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Capgemini Cuts Dividend

About Capgemini

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

