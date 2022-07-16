Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

