Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 512.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 386,396 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

