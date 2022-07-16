Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

