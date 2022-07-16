CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX opened at $91.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

