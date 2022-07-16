C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $206.83

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.83 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 182.80 ($2.17). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.18), with a volume of 498,720 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.57) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.43) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £720.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2,037.78.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

