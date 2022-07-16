CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPB. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 610,263 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of PRPB stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 214,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,396. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

