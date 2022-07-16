Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) PT Lowered to €66.00 at Barclays

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €67.00 ($67.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($64.00) to €63.00 ($63.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Redburn Partners cut Cellnex Telecom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($65.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.