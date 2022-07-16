Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by JB Investments Management LLC

JB Investments Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,493,475 shares during the period. Centennial Resource Development comprises 1.0% of JB Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JB Investments Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Centennial Resource Development worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.
Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 5.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Several analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
