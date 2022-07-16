Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.14.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. Cerner has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

