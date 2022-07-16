Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Decreased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $219.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.28.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

