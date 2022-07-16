Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $476.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.61 and its 200-day moving average is $535.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.