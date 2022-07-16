Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $276.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.95.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 60.31%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

