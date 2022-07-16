Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 344.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 808.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 40,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FIS opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

