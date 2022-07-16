Choate Investment Advisors Invests $921,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $143.59 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

