Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.08.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

