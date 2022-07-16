Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $36,698,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 65,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day moving average of $224.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $301.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

