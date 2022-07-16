Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $395.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.79. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

