Choate Investment Advisors Sells 94 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have commented on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $398.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.06 and a 200 day moving average of $420.27. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

