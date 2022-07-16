Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.29. 27,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 5,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

