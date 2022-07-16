Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $426.30.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $388.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.77. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

