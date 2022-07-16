Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $426.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.77. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

