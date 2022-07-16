Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.90-$12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.47-$8.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.90-$12.30 EPS.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.77.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $426.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,452,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $12,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.