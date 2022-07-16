Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 82,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

