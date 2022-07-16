Citigroup Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $285.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $315.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.82.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

