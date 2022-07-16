Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $172.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.