Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $4,368,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 64.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 110.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $398.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

