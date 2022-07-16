Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) by 1,051.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 84,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of HEGD opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.