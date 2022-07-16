Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.