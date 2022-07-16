Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,420 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $455,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59.

