Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 3.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IUSB opened at $47.00 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

